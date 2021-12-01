Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incident in Glan, Sarangani as of 30 November 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 22 October 2021, a heavy rainfall brought by localized thunderstorms affecting SOCSARGEN Region has caused flashflood in low lying barangays in Glan, Sarangani Province.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
There are 324 families or 1,620 persons affected in two (2) barangays in Glan, Sarangani (see Table 1).