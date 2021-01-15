Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incident in Davao City 14 January 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the flashflood incident occurred in Barangays: Tibungco, Lizada and Lasang in Davao City due to heavy rains brought by the trough of Tropical Depression “Pepito”, on 19 October 2020 at around 7:39PM

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 823 families or 4,094 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 3 Barangays in Bunawan, Paquibato and Toril, Davao City (see Table 1).

