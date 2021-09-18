Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incident in Cagayan de Oro City, 17 September 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
This is the final report on the flashflood incident in Cagayan de Oro City that occurred on the evening of 13 July 2021 caused by a Low Pressure Area.
Source: DSWD-FO X
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 1,379 families or 6,839 persons were affected by the flooding incident in four (4) barangays in Cagayan de Oro City (see Table 1).