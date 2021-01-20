Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front in Caraga Region 18 January 2021, 6PM
Attachments
This is the final report on the effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front in Caraga Region on 13 January 2021 as the said region experienced cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to LPA/Tail-End of Frontal System.
Source: DSWD-FO Caraga
SUMMARY
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 665 families or 2,653 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 32 barangays in Caraga Region.
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
a. Inside Evacuation Center
A total of 450 families or 1,699 persons took temporary shelter in 32 evacuation centers in Caraga Region
b. Outside Evacuation Center
A total of 50 families or 167 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends