DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front in Caraga Region 18 January 2021, 6PM

This is the final report on the effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front in Caraga Region on 13 January 2021 as the said region experienced cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to LPA/Tail-End of Frontal System.

Source: DSWD-FO Caraga

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 665 families or 2,653 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 32 barangays in Caraga Region.

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 450 families or 1,699 persons took temporary shelter in 32 evacuation centers in Caraga Region

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 50 families or 167 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends