DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of the Tail End of a Cold Front 11 December 2020, 6PM

This is the final report on the Effects of the Tail-End of a Cold Front which started on 09 November 2020. PAGASA forecasted that the tail-end of a cold front will bring light to moderate rains are being experienced over Isabela, Quirino, Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte and may affect nearby areas. Landslides, mudslides, rock slides and flash floods may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 4,407 families or 16,998 persons were affected by the heavy rainfall due to the Effects of the Tail End of a Cold Front in 91 barangays in Regions I, II and CAR (see Table 1).