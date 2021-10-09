DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon “KIKO”, 04 October 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 10 September 2021 at 12:00 PM, the Southwest Monsoon as enhanced by Typhoon “Kiko” was forecasted to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Western Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro while Metro Manila and rest of the country would have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Based on the Weather Advisory No. 9 (Final) issued at 11:00 PM on 12 September 2021, the effect of the “Habagat” (Southwest Monsoon) had weakened. Likewise, Typhoon “Kiko” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on the same day.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 6,932 families or 28,478 persons were affected by the effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon “Kiko” in 35 Barangays in Regions III and MIMAROPA (see Table 1).