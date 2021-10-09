DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon “Fabian”, 08 October 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 22 July 2021, it was forecasted that under the influence of the Southwest Monsoon being enhanced by “FABIAN”, monsoon rains would be experienced over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands.

While Typhoon “FABIAN” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on the night of 23 July 2021, the Southwest Monsoon continued to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains prevailed over Metro Manila, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands.

Issued on 30 July 2021 at 11 AM: The Southwest Monsoon would bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, and Pampanga. Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 28

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 194,988 families or 765,618 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 912 barangays in Regions I, III, NCR, CAR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, VI and VIII (see Table 1).