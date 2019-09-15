15 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TS Hanna, 12 September 2019, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 12 Sep 2019
Download PDF (1.2 MB)

This is the final report on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon which started on 03 August 2019 as the Low Pressure Area east of Virac, Catanduanes has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Hanna” (LEKIMA). It brought moderate to heavy monsoon rains over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Mindoro provinces, northern portions of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo islands), Romblon, Aklan, and Antique on 04 August 2019. On the same day, it has intensified and become Tropical Storm. TS “Hanna” exited the PAR on 09 August 2019. However, affected regions are expected to continuously experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains caused by Southwest Monsoon.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

SUMMARY

Status of Affected Families / Persons

45,676 families or 186,026 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 231 barangays in Regions I, III, MIMAROPA, VI, and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 19 families or 56 persons are temporarily staying in 1 evacuation center in Region III (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 1 family or 1 person is currently taking temporary shelter with his/her relatives and/or friends in CAR (see Table 3).

