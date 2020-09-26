DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm “LEON”, 23 September 2020, 4PM

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Leon. The Low Pressure Area entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 15 September 2020 North-Northwest of Coron, Palawan, developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Leon” (NOUL). It brought light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, (including Kalayaan Islands), Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi. On 16 September 2020, it intensified and became a Tropical Storm. TS “LEON” exited PAR on 17 September 2020.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 6 families or 29 persons were affected by the effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm “LEON” in Brgy. Purnaga, Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro (see Table 1).