DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression (TD) Ester, 07 November 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 29 July 2022 at 11 PM, the Southwest Monsoon brought scattered, light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, Antique, and Aklan. Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides might have been experienced in the said areas, especially in those that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in the hazards map and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 3,966 families or 16,779 persons are affected in 48 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, V and VI (see Table 1).