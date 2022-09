I. Situation Overview

On 04 September 2022, the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Super Typhoon Henry brought monsoon rains over the northern and western section of Northern Luzon and Western section of Northern and Central Luzon.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 485 families or 1,544 persons are affected in 31 barangays in CAR (see Table 1).