DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by STS Florita as of 12 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 24 August 2022 at 4:00 PM, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by STS Florita brought moderate to at times heavy rains over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Issued on 25 August 2022 at 4:00 PM, the Southwest Monsoon continuously affect the western section of Northern Luzon while Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Offices (FOs)

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 334 families or 1,379 persons are affected in three (3) barangays in Region VI (see Table 1).