DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by LPA, 16 September 2019, 6PM

This is the final report on the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by a Low Pressure Area (LPA) located West of Calayan, Cagayan which was developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) on 01 September 2019 and was named “Kabayan”. TD “Kabayan” generally moved towards West of Calayan, Cagayan and exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on the same day.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 4,824 families or 17,024 persons were affected in 69 barangays in Region I and CAR (see Table 1).