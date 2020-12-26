Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon 17 December 2020, 6PM
This is the final report on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon on 14 June 2019. The Southwest Monsoon brought heavy rains causing damages and flooding in some regions of the country which caused the displacement of families and individuals in the affected areas.
Source: DOST-PAGASA
SUMMARY
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
43,129 families or 204,556 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 297 barangays in Regions I, III, VI, VII, X and CAR (see Table 1).