DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of Shear Line 18 March 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 11 February 2022 at 7PM, the Shear Line brought Light to moderate to at times heavy rains with possible lightning and strong winds are being experienced over portions of Camiguin, Zamboanga del Sur (Molave and Conception), Zamboanga del Norte (Dipolog, Dapitan, Pinan, Mutia, La Libertad, and Sergio Ozmena), Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao (Matanog, Buldon, Barira, Parang, and Sultan Kudarat), North Cotabato (Alamada, Banisilan, Libungan, and Pigcawayan), Bukidnon (Talakag, Baungon, Manolo Fortich, Malitbog, Impasugong, Kalilangan, and Pangantukan), Misamis Oriental (Lugait, Manticao, Balingasag, and Cagayande Oro City) and may affect nearby areas.

Source: DOST-PAGASA RAINFALL ADVISORY

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 4,397 families or 17,529 persons are affected in 34 barangays in Regions II and VIII (see Table 1).