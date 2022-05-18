DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of LPA in Western Visayas. 17 May 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 05 November 2021 at 2 PM, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) moved towards the West Philippine Sea affecting Western Visayas including Aklan, Capiz, and Iloilo.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 12,558 families or 46,053 persons affected in 75 barangays in Region VI (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 1,483 families or 7,412 persons sought temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends in Regions VI (see Table 3)

c. Total Displaced Population

A total of 1,503 families or 7,503 persons sought temporary shelter either in evacuation centers or with their relatives and/or friends in Regions VI (see Table 4).

A total of 20 families or 91 persons sought temporary shelter in four (4) evacuation centers in Regions VI (see Table 2).