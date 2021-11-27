DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of LPA embedded along ITCZ, 26 November 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 24 October 2021 at 3 AM, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of San Vicente, Palawan embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 7,475 families or 27,972 persons affected in 48 barangays in Regions VI and MIMAROPA (see Table 1).