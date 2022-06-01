DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of LPA, 30 May 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 03 May 2022, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) located East Southeast of General Santos City (5.2°N, 127.6°E) brought moderate to heavy rains that caused flashfloods in some parts of Region XII and Caraga.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast and DSWD Field Offices (FOs)

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 1,080 families or 6,730 persons affected in nine (9) barangays in Regions XII and Caraga (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 392 families or 1,813 persons sought temporary shelter in four (4) evacuation centers in Regions XII and Caraga (see Table 2).