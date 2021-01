SUMMARY

This is the final report on the Effects of Localized Thunderstorms in Davao Region on On 04 August 2019.

Source: DSWD-FO XI / PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 9,876 families or 47,277 persons were affected by the effects of localized thunderstorms in 28 barangays in Davao Region (see Table 1).