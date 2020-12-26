DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Effects of El Niño, 17 December 2020, 6PM

EL NIÑO ADVISORY

This is the final report on the effects of El Niño Phenomenon which started last quarter of 2018 and has ended based on the final advisory issued by DOST-PAGASA on 09 August 2019.

Source: DOST-PAGASA El Niño Advisory No. 7 (Final)

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 735,383 families or 3,655,695 persons were affected in 5,136 barangays in Regions I, V, VI, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, Caraga, CAR and ARMM (see Table 1 and Annex I).