05 May 2019

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Earthquake Incident in San Julian, Eastern Samar, 26 April 2019, 4PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 26 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)

Situation Overview

This is the final report on the a Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook San Julian, Eastern Samar on April 23, 2019 at exactly 1:37 PM,. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 11.79°N, 125.38°E - 009 km N 66° W of San Julian (Eastern Samar) with a depth focus of 063 km and with a Tectonic origin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

252 families or 1,008 persons were affected in 33 barangays (see Table 1).

II. Damaged Houses

There were 245 damaged houses; 1 of which are totally damaged and 244 are partially damaged (see Table 2).

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpiles and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱2,234,150,833.96 with breakdown as follows:

a. Stockpiles

A total of 348,925 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱133,782,569.36 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱762,853,229.19.

b. Standby Funds

A total of ₱1,337,515,035.41 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount ₱1,292,291,840.16 is the available Quick Response Fund in the CO.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.