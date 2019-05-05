DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Earthquake Incident in San Julian, Eastern Samar, 26 April 2019, 4PM

Situation Overview

This is the final report on the a Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook San Julian, Eastern Samar on April 23, 2019 at exactly 1:37 PM,. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 11.79°N, 125.38°E - 009 km N 66° W of San Julian (Eastern Samar) with a depth focus of 063 km and with a Tectonic origin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

252 families or 1,008 persons were affected in 33 barangays (see Table 1).

II. Damaged Houses

There were 245 damaged houses; 1 of which are totally damaged and 244 are partially damaged (see Table 2).

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpiles and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱2,234,150,833.96 with breakdown as follows:

a. Stockpiles

A total of 348,925 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱133,782,569.36 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱762,853,229.19.

b. Standby Funds

A total of ₱1,337,515,035.41 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount ₱1,292,291,840.16 is the available Quick Response Fund in the CO.