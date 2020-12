Situation Overview

This is the final report on the Earthquake Incident that shook in Makilala, North Cotabato with a Magnitude of 5.6 on July 9, 2019 at exactly 8:37 PM.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Earthquake Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 153 families or 765 persons were affected in 9 barangays in Makilala, North Cotabato (see Table 1).