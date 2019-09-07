07 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes, 04 September 2019, 6PM

This is the final report on the 5.4 magnitude earthquake on 27 July 2019 at 4:16 AM that jolted the Municipality of Itbayat, Batanes (20.90°N, 121.85°E - 012 km N 04°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 12 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Batanes.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Earthquake Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,025 families or 2,982 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 5 barangays in Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 663 families or 2,125 persons took temporary shelter at the Covered Court/Municipal Plaza in Brgy. San Rafael, Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

35 families or 103 persons are still staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3)

