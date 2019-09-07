DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes, 04 September 2019, 6PM

This is the final report on the 5.4 magnitude earthquake on 27 July 2019 at 4:16 AM that jolted the Municipality of Itbayat, Batanes (20.90°N, 121.85°E - 012 km N 04°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 12 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Batanes.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Earthquake Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,025 families or 2,982 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 5 barangays in Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 663 families or 2,125 persons took temporary shelter at the Covered Court/Municipal Plaza in Brgy. San Rafael, Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

35 families or 103 persons are still staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3)