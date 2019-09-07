07 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Earthquake Incident in Carrascal, Surigao del Sur, 03 September 2019, 8PM

Published on 03 Sep 2019
Situation Overview

On 13 July 2019 at 4:42 AM, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Carrascal, Surigao del Sur (09.32°N, 125.99°E - 007 km S 37°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 4km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Surigao del Sur and in some parts of the region.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,215 families or 10,473 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 41 barangays in Surigao del Sur (see Table 1).

