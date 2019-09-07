DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Earthquake Incident in Carrascal, Surigao del Sur, 03 September 2019, 8PM

Situation Overview

On 13 July 2019 at 4:42 AM, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Carrascal, Surigao del Sur (09.32°N, 125.99°E - 007 km S 37°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 4km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Surigao del Sur and in some parts of the region.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,215 families or 10,473 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 41 barangays in Surigao del Sur (see Table 1).