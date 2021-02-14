DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Displacement in Tapaz, Capiz 04 February 2021, 6PM

This is the final report on the displacement that transpired in Tapaz, Capiz on 30 December 2020. The Police National Police (PNP) Regional Office 6 (PRO-6) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) served search warrants for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives to 28 personalities in Tapaz, Capiz and in Calinog, Iloilo. The said PNP-CIDG operations posed danger to the residents resulting to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 796 families or 3,768 persons were affected in six (6) barangays in Tapaz, Capiz (see Table 1).