DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Displacement Due to Presence of Armed Lawless Elements in Brgy. Lumakil, Polomolok, South Cotabato 02 September 2020, 6PM

This is the final report on the displacement due to presence of armed lawless elements in Brgy. Lumakil, Polomolok, South Cotabato on 08 August 2020 which created fear among the residence and resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

124 families or 620 persons were affected due to displacement in Brgy. Lumakil, Polomolok, South Cotabato (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 124 families or 620 persons took temporary shelter at Brgy. Lumakil Gym (see Table 2).

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱97,416.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 3).