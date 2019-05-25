25 May 2019

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Displacement due to Police and Military Operations in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, 08 May 2019, 4PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 08 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (808.63 KB)

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the displacement due to military and police operations in the municipalities of Manjuyod and Sta. Catalina, and Canlaon City, Negros Oriental on 30 March 2019.

Source: DSWD-Field Office VII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

186 families or 703 persons were affected due to police and military operations in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

186 families or 703 persons took temporary shelter at Bayog Elementary School, UCCP Church, Barangay Hall Plaza/Binalbagan ES and Panubigan Barangay Hall/Multi-Purpose Building in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental (see Table 2).

III. Cost of Assistance Provided

A total of ₱253,200.00 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families, of which; ₱57,200.00 was provided by DSWD and ₱196,000.00 from LGU (see Table 3).

