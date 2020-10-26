Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Displacement due to Military Operations in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao, 22 July 2020, 6PM
Attachments
This is the final report on the displacement that occurred due to military operations in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao on 25 July 2019 at around 3 PM.
Source: DSWD-FO XII
SUMMARY
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
2,103 Families or 10,515 persons were affected in Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 1).
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
a. Inside Evacuation Center
1,274 Families or 6,370 persons took temporary shelter in 6 evacuation centers in North Cotabato and Maguindanao (see Table 2).