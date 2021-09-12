DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Displacement in Brgy. Kabasalan, Pikit, North Cotabato, 11 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

This is the final report on the displacement of families and individuals in Sitio Lakpan, Brgy. Kabasalan, Pikit, North Cotabato on 24 May 2021 due to sighting of the presence of a Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) which prompted the government troops to conduct an airstrike at the armed group’s base camp in the said area.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII

**II. Status of Affected Areas and Population **

A total of 1,210 families or 7,260 persons were affected in Brgy. Kabasalan, Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 1).