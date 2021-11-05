Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Valencia, Bukidnon 03 November 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 27 September 2021, an armed conflict transpired between the military forces and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in the forested area of Brgys. Laligan and Tongantongan in Valencia, Bukidnon.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) X
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 273 families or 959 persons were affected in two (2) barangays in Valencia, Bukidnon (see Table 1).