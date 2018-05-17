DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in T’boli, South Cotabato, May 2018, 2PM

This is the final report on the Armed Conflict in Barangay Kematu, T’boli, South Cotabato which transpired on 8 May 2018 at around 2:30 PM.

Status of Affected Families / Persons

138 families or 795 persons were affected by the armed conflict in T’boli, South Cotabato (see Table 1).

Status of Displaced Families/ Persons

Inside Evacuation Centers

138 families or 795 persons took temporary shelter in 1 evacuation center (see Table 2).

Cost of Assistance

A total of ₱100,080.00 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families, all of which came from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (see Table 3).