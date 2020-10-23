Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao, 22 July 2020, 6PM
Attachments
This is the final report on the armed conflict in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao on 29 June 2019 at 6 PM wherein an encounter occurred between the unidentified lawless men and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Brgy. Kulambog.
Source: DSWD-FO XII
SUMMARY
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons A total of 68 families or 340 persons were affected in Brgy. Kulambog, Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao (see Table 1).