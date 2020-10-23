Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao, 22 July 2020, 6PM

This is the final report on the armed conflict in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao on 29 June 2019 at 6 PM wherein an encounter occurred between the unidentified lawless men and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Brgy. Kulambog.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons A total of 68 families or 340 persons were affected in Brgy. Kulambog, Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao (see Table 1).

