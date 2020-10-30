DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Sitio Canacan, Tamugan, Davao City as of 29 October 2020, 6PM

This is the final report on the armed conflict on 09 September 2020 at around 11AM wherein a clash between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) ensued in Sitio Canacan, Brgy. Tamugan, Marilog District, Davao City.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 409 families or 2,045 persons were affected in three (3) barangays in Davao City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 44 families or 220 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).