DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in San Fernando, Bukidnon, 20 April 2021, 6PM

This is the final report on the armed conflict that transpired on 15 March 2021 at 4PM in San Fernando, Bukdinon. An encounter ensued between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) at Sitio Old Tibugawan, Brgy. Kawayan, San Fernando, Bukidnon which resulted to the displacement of the families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 37 families or 148 persons were affected in Brgy. Kawayan, San Fernando, Bukidnon (see Table 1).