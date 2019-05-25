25 May 2019

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Purok 11, Brgy. Buda, Marilog District, Davao City, 17 May 2019, 4PM

This is the final report on the armed conflict that transpired in Purok 11, Brgy. Buda, Marilog District, Davao City on April 08, 2019 which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 96 families or 348 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Purok 11, Brgy. Buda, Marilog District, Davao City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

All of the affected families who took temporary shelter in the evacuation center or stayed with their relatives and/or friends have already returned to their respective houses and resumed to their daily normal activities.

a. A total of 13 families or 65 persons took temporary shelter at the Old Buda Barangay Hall (see Table 2).

b. A total of 83 families or 283 persons temporarily stayed with relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱576,458.00 worth of assistance was provided by LGU to the affected families (see Table 4).

