DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Pambujan, Northern Samar, 08 March 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the armed conflict incident that transpired between the armed men and military troops in three (3) barangays namely; Brgy. Cagbigajo, Brgy. Geadgawan and Brgy. Igot in Northen Samar on 15 Feburary 2021.

Source: DSWD-FO VIII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 494 families or 1,951 persons were affected in three (3) Barangays in Pambujan, Northern Samar (see Table 1).