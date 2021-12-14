DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental, 13 December 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 03 November 2021, an armed conflict transpired between the military forces and the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (NPA) in Sitio Tiyos, Brgy. Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 193 families or 1,046 persons were affected in Sitio Tiyos, Brgy. Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There were 189 families or 1,026 persons who took temporary shelter in five (5) evacuation centers and have now returned home (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There were four (4) families or 20 persons who temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends and have now returned home (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There were 193 families or 1,046 persons displaced in Sitio Tiyos, Brgy.

Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental (see Table 4).