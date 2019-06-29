DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Manjuyod, Negros Oriental - 27 June 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

This is the final report on a gunfight that happened between suspected members of the NPA and the Philippine Army in Sitio Kambugtong, Brgy. Bantolinao, Manjuyod while the latter was conducting a medical and dental mission in the area on June 22, 2019 at around 11:35 PM.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 303 families or 1,199 persons were affected due to the armed conflict in Manjuyod, Negros Oriental (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There were 303 families or 1,199 persons who stayed at the Municipal Gym in Manjuyod, Negros Oriental (see Table 2).