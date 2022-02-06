Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Impasug-ong, Bukidnon, 27 January 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 30 October 2021, an armed conflict transpired between the military forces and the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (NPA) in Sitio Gabunan, Dumalaguing, Impasug-ong, Bukidnon.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) X

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 486 families or 2,430 persons were affected in Sitio Gabunan, Dumalaguing, Impasug-ong, Bukidnon (see Table 1).

