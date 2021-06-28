DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte 21 June 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the armed conflict incident ensued between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPPNPA) at Sitio Salingsing, Brgy. Rogongon, Iligan City on 31 March 2021 at aroun 10 AM which resulted to the displacement of the families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 825 families or 4,125 persons were affected in Brgy. Rogongon, Iligan City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 376 families or 1,880 persons took temporary shelter in six (6) evacuation centers in Iligan City (see Table 2)

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 266 families or 1,330 persons took temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).