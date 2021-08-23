Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Concepcion, Misamis Occidental, 22 August 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
This is the final report on the encounter that ensued between the troops of the 10th Infantry Battalion (10IB) and the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) at the boundary of Brgy. Small Potongan and Brgy. Bagong Nayon of Concepcion, Misamis Occidental on 11 July 2021 at 6:30 AM which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.
Source: DSWD-FO X
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 26 families or 130 persons were affected in Concepcion, Misamis Occidental (see Table 1).
III. Status of Displaced Population
a. Outside Evacuation Centers
A total of 26 families or 130 persons sought temporarily shelter with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home.
b. Total Displaced Population
A total of 26 families or 130 persons were displaced in Concepcion, Misamis Occidental due to the armed conflict (see Table 3).