21 Feb 2018

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Butuan City as of 20 February 2018, 7PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 20 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (266.64 KB)

This is the final report on the Armed Conflict in Butuan City which occurred on 5 February 2018 between an alleged armed group and the military forces in the hinterland areas of Brgy. Anticala, Butuan City.

Status of Affected Families/ Persons 46 families or 206 persons were affected by the armed conflict (see Table 1).

Status of Displaced Families/Individuals 46 families or 206 persons were displaced by the armed conflict in Butuan City and stayed at Dugyaman Elementary School (see Table 2).

Cost of Assistance ₱29,900.00 worth of assistance was provided by the LGU to affected families (see Table 3).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.