DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Butuan City as of 20 February 2018, 7PM

This is the final report on the Armed Conflict in Butuan City which occurred on 5 February 2018 between an alleged armed group and the military forces in the hinterland areas of Brgy. Anticala, Butuan City.

Status of Affected Families/ Persons 46 families or 206 persons were affected by the armed conflict (see Table 1).

Status of Displaced Families/Individuals 46 families or 206 persons were displaced by the armed conflict in Butuan City and stayed at Dugyaman Elementary School (see Table 2).

Cost of Assistance ₱29,900.00 worth of assistance was provided by the LGU to affected families (see Table 3).