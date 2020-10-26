DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato, 20 July 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the armed conflict incident that occurred in Brgy. Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato on 23 October 2019.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There were 495 families or 2,475 persons affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato (see Table 1)

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

A total of 495 families or 2,475 persons have temporarily stayed inside two (2) evacuation centers in Brgy. Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato (see Table 2).