DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Tandawan, New Bataan, Davao de Oro as of 20 April 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 09 February 2022 at around 8 PM, an armed conflict transpired between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Brgy. Tandawan, New Bataan, Davao de Oro.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 477 families or 1,338 persons were affected in Brgy. Tandawan, New Bataan, Davao de Oro (see Table 1).