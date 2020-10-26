DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Pusao, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao, 22 July 2020, 6PM

This is the final report on the armed conflict that transpired between BIFF/ISIS and the Philippine Army (PA) in Brgy. Pusao, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao on 24 November 2019 at 4:23 AM which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

8,735 families or 43,675 persons were affected by the armed conflict in 13 barangays in Maguindanao (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

6,406 families or 32,030 persons took temporary shelter in 26 evacuation centers in Maguindanao (see Table 2).