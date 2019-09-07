07 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Maguyepyep, Sallapadan, Abra, 05 September 2019, 12NN

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 05 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (364.03 KB)

This is the final report on the encounter transpired between the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) and the New People’s Army (NPA) at Sitio, Mongol, Barangay Maguyepyep, Sallapadan, Abra on 15 August 2019 at around 8:45 AM which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 247 families or 920 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Sitio Mongol, Brgy. Manguyepyep, Sallapadan, Abra (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families/ Persons

38 families or 168 persons have temporarily stayed with their friends and/or relatives wherein all of the affected families have already returned to their respective houses (see Table 2).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.