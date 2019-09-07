DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Maguyepyep, Sallapadan, Abra, 05 September 2019, 12NN

This is the final report on the encounter transpired between the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) and the New People’s Army (NPA) at Sitio, Mongol, Barangay Maguyepyep, Sallapadan, Abra on 15 August 2019 at around 8:45 AM which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 247 families or 920 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Sitio Mongol, Brgy. Manguyepyep, Sallapadan, Abra (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families/ Persons

38 families or 168 persons have temporarily stayed with their friends and/or relatives wherein all of the affected families have already returned to their respective houses (see Table 2).