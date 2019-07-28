28 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Loyal, Victoria, Oriental Mindoro 23 July 2019, 12NN

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 23 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (586.12 KB)

This is the final report on the armed conflict that occurred in Sitio Pamuwisan, Brgy. Loyal, Victoria, Oriental Mindoro on 04 July 2019 at around 11:50 AM.

Source: DSWD-FO MIMAROPA

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 413 families or 1,751 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Loyal, Victoria, Oriental Mindoro (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families/Persons

A total of 413 families or 1,751 persons took temporarily shelter in 6 evacuation centers in Victoria, Oriental Mindoro have already returned to their respective houses (see Table 2).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.