DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Loyal, Victoria, Oriental Mindoro 23 July 2019, 12NN

This is the final report on the armed conflict that occurred in Sitio Pamuwisan, Brgy. Loyal, Victoria, Oriental Mindoro on 04 July 2019 at around 11:50 AM.

Source: DSWD-FO MIMAROPA

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 413 families or 1,751 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Loyal, Victoria, Oriental Mindoro (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families/Persons

A total of 413 families or 1,751 persons took temporarily shelter in 6 evacuation centers in Victoria, Oriental Mindoro have already returned to their respective houses (see Table 2).