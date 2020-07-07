DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Kawayan, San Fernando, Bukidnon as of 06 July 2020, 6PM

This is the final report on the armed conflict that transpired between the New People’s Army and the Philippine Army in Sitio Spring, Sitio Upper Spring and Sitio New Tibugawan, Brgy. Kawayan, San Fernando, Bukidnon on 22 May 2020 at 4PM which resulted to the displacement of families in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 198 families or 882 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Kayawan, San Fernando, Bukidnon (see Table 1)