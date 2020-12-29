Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Gregorio Pelaez, Gitagum, Misamis Oriental as of 28 December 2020, 6PM
Attachments
This is the final report on the armed conflict that transpired between the Philippine National Police (PNP) Municipal Police Station (MPS) against an undetermined number of suspected Communist NPA-Terrorist (CNT) in Brgy. Gregorio Pelaez, Gitagum, Misamis Oriental on 23 November 2020 at 10:30 AM.
Source: DSWD-FO X
SUMMARY
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 401 families or 1,280 persons were affected in Brgy. Gregorio Pelaez, Gitagum, Misamis Oriental
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
a. Inside Evacuation Center
A total of 184 families or 690 persons took temporary shelter in six (6) Evacuation Centers (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home.
b. Outside Evacuation Center
A total of 217 families or 590 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends.
III. Assistance Provided
A total of ₱1,068,011.30 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families