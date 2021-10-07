DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Ceboleda, Laak, Compostela Valley, 6 October 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 20 August 2019, an encounter transpired between the New People’s Army and military troops in Brgy. Ceboleda, Laak, Compostela Valley which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 40 families or 149 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Ceboleda, Laak, Compostela Valley (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 40 families or 149 persons sought temporary shelter at three (3) evacuation centers in Brgy. Ceboleda, Laak, Compostela Valley (see Table 2).